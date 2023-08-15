Legion Riders plan to clean veteran markers at cemetery

Honoring the service of veterans is something that The American Legion Riders from St. Marys Post 323 are planning to do soon, and in a unique way. This coming weekend they’ll be heading to Elm Grove Cemetery in order to do some cleaning of veterans’ markers.
“We’re basically looking at doing light cleanings, weed eating, and straightening them up type of thing,” said Arlan Makley, Director of the Legion Riders for Post 323.
Makley said that the Riders had talked about doing this in the past, but this year everything is coming together to make it a reality.
“This is our first time doing this. We’ve talked to Elm Grove’s Caretaker. He talked to our board and he wants to meet with us beforehand to see what we’re going to do,” explained Makley. With this years plan being light cleanings, grass trimmings, stone straightening, and flag holder placement, deep cleanings will be something for the future.
“We’re looking at in the future actually being educated on how to do it properly, so that way we’re not destroying the tombstone,” said Makley.
He said that taking care of veterans, both living and deceased, is at the core of what they do.
“Looking after the community and showing the community that we do care for our veterans since we are a veterans group,” said Makley. He said that the Legion Riders also have non-veterans in their ranks, but what they do is for veterans. Putting on these types of events is something they do to let veterans know they have somewhere to go if they need help.
“We try and come up with events for us to basically show that we’re here to help. We’re here for veterans and if they need any help, we’re here to help,” said Makley.
The cleanings will also be open to anyone who wants to help out.
“All help is accepted,” said Makley. He said that having more people show up, is a good thing.
“We’re not looking to do the whole cemetery. It would show us that in the community that there are more people who are trying to participate, but don’t know how,” said Makley. Makley said he also hopes to work with veterans’ families as well to make sure they get to clean their relatives marker, if they so choose.
“That would be an honor to be able to show the respect towards the veterans,” said Makley of being able to take care of a veterans’s marker who may no longer have living family. He said that doing so also reinforces that veterans, no matter when or where they served, deserved the honor and respect they’ll be giving them by cleaning their markers.
“That’s basically what it is. It’s due to respect and honor. They put their life on the line for us, so why not show them the respect and honor of doing something for them?” said Makley.
The Legion Riders from St. Marys Post 323 will be meeting at the post, located at 2880 Celina Road, St. Marys, on Sat. Aug. 19, at 8:00 a.m. before heading to Elm Grove Cemetery, located at 631 Greenville Road, St. Marys. Those interested in helping can meet up at either the post or later at the cemetery to find out how to help.