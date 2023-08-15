Legion Riders plan to clean veteran markers at cemetery

The American Legion Riders from St. Marys Post 323 will be cleaning Veterans’ graves in Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys to honor their service

 Photo by Brent Melton

Honoring the service of veterans is something that The American Legion Riders from St. Marys Post 323 are planning to do soon, and in a unique way. This coming weekend they’ll be heading to Elm Grove Cemetery in order to do some cleaning of veterans’ markers. 

“We’re basically looking at doing light cleanings, weed eating, and straightening them up type of thing,” said Arlan Makley, Director of the Legion Riders for Post 323.

