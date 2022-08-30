The Post 323 American Legion Riders held their annual Toy Run on Saturday, reporting large amounts of success from participants.
The event was held from noon to late in the afternoon, with various riders coming in to participate from all over the county. The event is officially on its fourth year now, with the intention of helping both veterans and children within the local area.
“Today is for the veterans along with the local veterans within St. Marys or within Auglaize County,” said Arlan Makley, who was one of the organizers behind the event. “And also we’re doing a toy run for the local unfortunate kids within the area.”
Makley, alongside Kris Thompson, are hoping to see the event grow in the coming years so that they toy run can help more children and more veterans later on. The two were glad to receive as much support as they have within the past two years or so.
“We appreciate the community support. All of this is donation only,” said Thompson about how the event was run. “We’ve got a lot of great people here in the community to help us out and support our cause.”
The two believed that over 55 people came to support the event, each riding in on their motorcycles alongside their passengers. They were very thankful for the support they received, believing that while less people overall may have participated, they definitely did much better in donations for this year.
“I would say we’re up this year,” stated Makley. “I would say we’re up with support and the money donations that we received. I would say the biker participation is down a little bit, but it’s fine.”
Future iterations of the toy run may start to change their times in order to better accommodate peoples schedules in order to make each year all the more successful. They still consider it a work in progress and hope to see it grow as time goes on.
“Overall we still had a really good day,” said Thompson while they were on the subject. No accidents or breakdowns while driving had occurred, which is something they were glad to report. “It’s been a beautiful day to ride.”
