Legion Photo

The Post 323 American Legion Riders held their 4th Annual Toy Run at the American Legion Post 323. The members were glad to come together and make sure to help other veterans and local children through this event.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The Post 323 American Legion Riders held their annual Toy Run on Saturday, reporting large amounts of success from participants.

The event was held from noon to late in the afternoon, with various riders coming in to participate from all over the county. The event is officially on its fourth year now, with the intention of helping both veterans and children within the local area.

Tags

Recommended for you