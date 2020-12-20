Local groups and individuals came together on Saturday to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Members of the St. Marys American Legion Post 323 and Chained Eagles of Ohio joined forces along with Freedom’s Colors Chairman Ralph Reynolds as part of the Wreaths Across America program.
The Post and the Chained Eagles began their day at Memorial Park where Post 323 Public Relations Chairman John McJunkin led the ceremony and members of the Chained Eagles laid the wreaths in front of the “We Honor Those Who Served” memorial.
