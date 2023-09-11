Lawnmower Demolition Derby returns to Auglaize County Fairgrounds over weekend

When Jeremy Resor tells people he’d like to buy their riding lawnmower, they usually ask if plans to restore it, but that isn’t in the cards for his purchases.
“They’re fine with selling and ask If was was restoring it. I tell them no, I’m going to mower derby them,” said Resor. This weekend, Resor’s group K&R Mower Derby will be holding their 26th Annual K&R Lawnmower Demolition Derby at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.
According to the groups Facebook page, it was founded in 1997 by a group of friends, and has grown over the years.
“My buddy Chad had an idea, a dream really, because we used to crash cars and it got to be pretty expensive. So we decided to do it with lawnmowers,” explained Resor. He said that the first time they held their derby it was held in a barn, and had around seven mowers competed. “Then other guys heard about it.”
From there, Resor said that after he returned from serving in the Marine Corps Reserves in Panama, they decided to raise funds for veterans, and young people associated with 4H and FFA.
“We have close to 50 local sponsors that we raise funds from. Usually its close to $5,000 prior to the event starting,” said Resor. He said that annually they sponsor several thousand dollars worth of animals at the fair, and that their sponsors are a key part of that.
“Moran refrigeration is a joint sponsor with us there,” said Resor before continuing. “I’d also like to thank Rable Mechanical Services, Langenkamp Body Shop, Shell Excavating, and Steinke Concrete. There’s a lot of them, we can’t name them all, but we hang up signs at the event.”
Some of the groups that they’ve helped have been the American Legion, AMVETS, as well as other causes.
“We spread it around. There have been several benefits we’ve donated to over the years,” said Resor. As the event grew, Resor said that they had to change venues several times.
“As it got bigger, I couldn’t hold it at my home any longer. We ran out of room to park and they were parking out on the road. We went to the Knights of Columbus hall in Wapak for about four years, then even that got to be a jam,” explained Resor. From there they moved out to the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, where the event is still being held.
“Hopefully things go back to normal where we get a couple hundred people standing around out there,” said Resor in regards to the effects COVID had on the event.
“The draw is its something different that most people laugh at when they hear about the them,” said Resor. The event has both adult and children’s divisions, with the smallest competitors using power-wheels.
“Little kids go out with power-wheels and helmets. Guys attach DeWalt batteries so they run longer, but its fun,” said Resor. The older kids also get a lot out of competing as well according to Resor.
“Kids put a lot of work in these, painting them and putting exhausts on them. It’s a good learning experience,” said Resor. He said the kids learn about how the motor and its components work, and get to paint their own schemes.
“It’s something better than playing video games or doing drugs. I’d rather see them out there doing something constructive, than doing something they shouldn’t be doing on the streets,” said Resor.
At the end of the night there are three top places, as well as award called the ‘Mad Dog’ award.
“It’s for the one who liked to go out and hit, and maybe not avoid hits so much,” explained Resor. He said that the craziest thing about the event though, isn’t the hits.
“The drivers can get their donation back if they want. Almost 100 percent donate their money back, they’re doing it for nothing. It’s for bragging rights,” said Resor before finishing. “Its great we get that support from the drivers, because without them we couldn’t have the derby.”
The event’s gates open at 12:00, with the first heat starting around 3:00 p.m. with the power-wheels, and adult heats ending the evening around 9:00 p.m. For more information you can visit the K&R Lawnmower Demolition Derby Facebook page by searching “K&R Mower Derby”.