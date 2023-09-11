Lawnmower Demolition Derby returns to Auglaize County Fairgrounds over weekend

 The 26th Annual K&R Lawnmower Demolition Derby was held at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds over the weekend

 Photo provided by K&R Mower Derby

When Jeremy Resor tells people he’d like to buy their riding lawnmower, they usually ask if plans to restore it, but that isn’t in the cards for his purchases. 

“They’re fine with selling and ask If was was restoring it. I tell them no, I’m going to mower derby them,” said Resor. This weekend, Resor’s group K&R Mower Derby will be holding their 26th Annual K&R Lawnmower Demolition Derby at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.

