Laura Yelton To Hold Customer/Community Appreciation Day

In celebration of 30 years of servicing the St. Marys and surrounding area, State Farm Agent Laura Yelton will be having a Customer/Community Appreciation Day on Friday at her office, 215 E. Spring St.
There will be free doughnuts and coffee from 10 a.m. to noon, Kona Ice will be parked in front of the office on Spring Street from noon to 2 p.m. and cookies will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There are giveaway items for both adults and kids until we run out. Also, there will chances to win some larger prizes.