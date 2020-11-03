9 p.m. — The following are the updated vote totals in Auglaize County (100% reporting):
United States President: Donald Trump(R) 80.53%; Joseph Biden(D) 18.05%; Jo Jorgensen(L) 0.98%; Howie Howkins(I) 0.25%
Auglaize County Council on Aging Levy Renewal: 76.29% FOR; 23.71% AGAINST
4th Congressional District: Jim Jordan(R) 81.76%; Shannon Freshour(D) 16.48%; Steve Perkins(L) 1.76%
84th Ohio District: Susan Manchester(R) 86.38%, Joseph Monbeck(D) 13.62%
Auglaize County Commissioner: John Bergman(R) 84.1%; Duane Steinecker(I) 15.9%
German Township Fire Levy: 73.6% FOR; 26.4% AGAINST
County Coroner: Jason Steinecker 70.65%; Dr. Ken Fox 29.35%