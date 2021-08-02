May 7 was the first day for First Fridays in downtown St. Marys, and just like that, the last one is this week as summer begins to near its end.
First Friday for August is slated for Aug. 6, and it is gearing up to be a big one judging from the amount of events and shops planned to arrive.
As per usual, the main events will start at around 6 p.m. with various events happening over the next three hours or so.
A movie has also been picked to start near the end, with the first 100 people to arrive able to receive free snacks and drinks from Schaaf Auto Sales and Kroger respectively.
This celebrations musical talent is expected to draw some attention as well.
The musical acts will be Howie Spencer and Clare Caywood, sponsored by Cisco Realty at GR8 Vines Winery. Jason Grieshop will perform at Friendly Tavern, Luke Rausch will perform at Guarneri’s and Shay and Fairly Local will be at the C&C Loft.
The live music will accompany any shoppers who decide to visit the 31 pop-up shops that will be available. This includes the various downtown shops that will be open for the events duration, ranging from clothing stores, to bars, to barbershops around the area surrounding Spring Street.
