NEW BREMEN — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose quizzed New Bremen fourth grade students on the branches of government Thursday, and explained how his office is responsible not only for new Ohio business filings, but elections.
The state’s top elections official was in the Auglaize County village to not only talk with students but also meet with business leaders.
In Darlene Gilberg’s fourth-grade class, he told those who wanted to start new businesses to stick with it and hoped that a few of them run for office. LaRose said local races, such as mayoral or judicial races are just as important — if not more important — than who sits in the White House.
He told the fourth-graders one of his most important jobs was making sure Ohioans can trust their elections. He also explained how Ohio elections are run securely at the county level with a team of both Republicans and Democrats.
LaRose served in the U.S. Army and recalled a time while serving in Iraq when elections were held in that country. Terrorists who believed voting was against their religion had threatened harm to Iraqi voters. LaRose said those voters dipped their fingers into indelible ink after voting to ensure no one voted twice. He said some held their ink soaked fingers up with pride despite threats from terrorists that they would cut off those fingers. He said it was a mark of courage.
