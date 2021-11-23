NEW BREMEN — Another candidate has announced his intentions to run for the new 84th Ohio House District.
Jacob Larger (R-New Bremen) formally announced his intention to run in the Republican primary to represent the new 84th House District in the Ohio General Assembly. The district, formerly represented by Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield), was recently drawn open by the Ohio Redistricting Commission. He recognized that House District map is still in litigation.
“We are waiting to see a little bit where that will stand. I’m confident that the newly created district won’t be a part of any redraws should it ever get to that,” Larger said.
Larger, who currently serves as New Bremen Village Council president, decided to get into the race with the encouragement of friends, family and business owners in the community.
“With all that is going on in Columbus and Washington, I believe it’s time to put a little more common sense into our government, and in doing so we can leave a better future for our families,” he said. “We represent the backbone of the state’s economy, as well as exemplify the family values that make our state great.”
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Tuesday's edition of The Evening Leader.