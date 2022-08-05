MINSTER — Community Lanes might offer 18 bowling lanes inside, but a 19th one just opened up outside.
Lane 19 Patio held its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon to commemorate the opening of a patio that features a full-service bar and food offerings outside.
Owner and CEO Doug Davidson said the patio was actually in the original design plans when he took ownership of the bowling alley in 2019, but he said it wasn’t really feasible at the time, due to cost and other issues.
But last winter, Davidson said he began drawing out plans on a sheet of paper that wouldn’t modify the building a whole lot and it would allow them to expand their offerings.
“In December, I got the idea to remove our old boiler heating system,” he said, adding that they put in a brand new HVAC and A/C units to replace the 25-year-old units.
“It was time. By getting rid of that, I said let’s just gut that whole area, knock some walls out and put in the service bar,” he said. “We got a couple quotes and it came in where it made a little more sense to do. It was like late March, mid-April when I contacted the contractors and I’m like, ‘Let’s do it. Can you have it done by the end of July?’ Davidson joked.
He said construction started in mid-May, and sure enough, crews were able to meet the July 31 goal.
“I’m real surprised because there’s a lot of stuff that had to get done,” said Davidson.
