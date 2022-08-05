Lane 19 Photo

Community Lanes’ Lane 19 Patio celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The patio features plenty of seating and a full-service outdoor bar.

 By Corey Maxwell

MINSTER — Community Lanes might offer 18 bowling lanes inside, but a 19th one just opened up outside.

Lane 19 Patio held its ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon to commemorate the opening of a patio that features a full-service bar and food offerings outside.

