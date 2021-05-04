CELINA — Updates about West Beach were provided Saturday morning during the Lake Improvement Association’s monthly meeting.
Theresa Dirksen, the agriculture and natural resources director for Mercer County, said dredging was completed last week and and this week, lake officials intended to collect settlement samples to determine the phosphorus levels in the sediment so they can determine the correct rates of phoslock to add.
They will be using a combination of algaecide and phoslock to help bind to the phosphorus and settle it to the bottom of the lake.
Dirksen said she was hopeful that treatments could begin this week.
