St. Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers for the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.