The Lake Improvement Association met earlier this week in order to discuss several topics, one of which being the recent results of clubs elections.
The LIA recently finished up their board elections this month, with reports coming in that very little change is going to occur when it comes to positions. Michael Emans, who helped run the election for this year, said that they only had a statement of change occur for this year.
“Myself, Michaeal Emans, will be moving from the trustee to the secretary position,” said Emans about being one result of the election.
Many of the positions were said to have been unopposed, which was the main reason behind the results. “For our trustees, we’re adding Brian Miller and Eric Morris into the trustee positions.”
No other changes in position have occurred, with Emans able to certify the results with the approval of the other members. He was followed shortly afterward by Theresa Dirksen, who provided an overview of recent watershed updates.
“We did receive a $1.7 million H2Ohio grant to develop additional wetlands in the Mercer wildlife area,” Dirksen stated about the Mercer Wildlife Area Project, updating members on what was going on there. Phase one of the project has been completed so far, with Dirksen showing said progress through slides.