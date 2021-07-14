The St. Marys Rotary Club received a very special guest July 14 when Lynn Franck of Wright State University visited to talk about her personal pride, otherwise known as the Lake Campus Nursing Program.
The director of the bachelors of science and nursing program, Franck has been running the program for up to six years now. While the program is comparatively young to the other ones offered at the Wright State University, it has generated a high amount of success in its run. The idea had been under development for years until it resulted in its first graduating class in 2019.
“We’ve been at the Lake Campus since about 2014/15 when the idea of a having bachelor’s degree program developed,” Franck said when it came to the development of the project. “Dr. Bonnie Mathies and the community rallied around one another and decided that it is important to have a nursing program in the area.”
