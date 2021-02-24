The time has come for local artists to have their artwork displayed at the Arts Place Auglaize/Mercer Center. The annual Lake Area Arts Group gallery has been hung at 207 E. Spring St. and will be on display for the public to enjoy — and even purchase — for the next five weeks.
“We’ve had some excitement ahead of the show opening,” said Auglaize/Mercer Center Director Erin Weirrick. “I think this is one of those shows people are ready for every year.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Thursday, Feb. 25 edition of The Evening Leader.