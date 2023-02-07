The race for St. Marys’ Second Ward is going to be a contested affair after Kyle Schmehl announced he is running for Ashley Randolph’s seat. Schmehl will be running on the Republican ticket against David Thomas, who is running as a non-partisan. Randolph’s seat is available after this term because she announced she is running for Mayor, which prevents her from keeping her seat.
Schmehl works at Telephone Service Company in in Wapakoneta in the Network Operations Center but is also in the U.S. Army Reserves.