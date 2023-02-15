Back in October, Kroger employee Rob Slawson was working his normal shift when that shift suddenly changed. Rob came across his coworker Alan Hartings on the floor, whose heart had stopped.
“I kind of shocked myself out of what I was seeing, and hopped in and started to do CPR,” said Slawson. For his actions, Slawson was awarded the Community Hero Award by St. Marys Fire Department Chief Douglas Ayers on Tuesday morning. A ceremony for the award was held at the front of Kroger where Slawson received the award.