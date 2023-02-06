K od C

The Knights of Columbus in St. Marys are planning a German dinner for Feb. 18 in order to raise money to donate to the Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House.

 Photo by Skyler Mitchell

The Father James O. Byrne Knights of Columbus 1592 in St. Marys is planning to hold a German-style dinner Feb. 18 in order to raise funds for the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House.

The chapter is planning to host the dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 427 E. Sprint St., with plans to have it open for the public. The meal is said to start at around 5 p.m., with people asked to give $25 to dine in, or $20 if they intend to carry out.

