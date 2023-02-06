The Father James O. Byrne Knights of Columbus 1592 in St. Marys is planning to hold a German-style dinner Feb. 18 in order to raise funds for the St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House.
The chapter is planning to host the dinner at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 427 E. Sprint St., with plans to have it open for the public. The meal is said to start at around 5 p.m., with people asked to give $25 to dine in, or $20 if they intend to carry out.
Grand Knight Nick Kiel and Project Advocate Dave Helmstetter are helping organize the dinner, with plans to have plenty of things on the menu. The dinner is something the chapter puts on every year, using it as a way to help fundraise for local causes and the community. This includes groups such as the Family Life Center of Auglaize County, Rustic Hope, the Auglaize County Crisis Center and the St. Marys All Abilities Park.
“Each year the Knights of Columbus in St. Marys, we try to collect for one charity or community benefit, and we do a German dinner, with the proceeds going from that event,” said Helmstetter about the fundraiser. “Last year we did the St. Marys All Abilities Park. This year we’re hoping to have a successful dinner to help the St. Marys Theater project out.”
Read the full story in the 02/04/23 edition of The Evening Leader