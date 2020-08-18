The Kiwanis Club of St. Marys, in partnership with the St. Marys Police Department and the St. Marys Community Public Library, is sponsoring a drive-through giveaway for free kid’s bicycle helmets beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 12 and ending when the helmets are gone.
Helmets will be offered on a "first come, first serve" basis in the parking lot of the St. Marys Community Public Library.
For more information, contact Morgan Paul, Kiwanis Club vice president, at the St. Marys Community Public Library at 419 394-7471.