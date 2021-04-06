One of St. Marys most famous and accomplished natives, Floyd Keith, has received a 2021 Legacy Award by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).
The NCAA nominated and honored eight individuals with this award due to their excellence and their work within the field and how they’ve helped the NCAA and similar organizations meet their goals. The awards were given to those that had a noted career including community outreach, activism (local or national) and inclusiveness.
Floyd Keith was given the award due to having served 50 years in the business, along with many other accomplishments he’s made within that time period. Not only is he the chief executive officer of the Planned Positive Attitude Professional Services (PPA), but he is is also a noted motivational speaker and the figurehead of several initiatives.
