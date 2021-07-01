Planning to bring more kayaks into the Grand Lake area has been under way for more than a year at Kill RV Service. A soft opening for kayak sales is ongoing just in time for the holiday weekend.
“The biggest problem that we’ve had in putting this altogether is supply,” Owner Curt McCullough said. “We were able to get in about 50 boats, but we don’t know what we will be able to get for the rest of the year.”
One brand is made in Ohio, another in New Zealand and another in China. Overseas brands can run into delivery complications.
He said there has been a resurgence of popularity at Grand Lake that is driving demand, along with a variety of local fishing and nature and photography clubs as well. During the pandemic solo or social distance-friendly activities like camping have been popular. Kayaking as a hobby is generally affordable for a one time purchase.
