Zayas Photo

Judge Marilyn Zayas, pictured above.

 Photo Provided

On Thursday, the Judicial Election Advertising Monitoring Committee of the Ohio State Bar Association announced in a letter drafted by Paul Hervey, Esq., chair of the Ohio State Bar Association that Justice Patrick R. DeWine violated the rules for campaign advertising. The specific television campaign ad is available online at youtube.com/watch?v=hTTt4dnABFI.

A copy of the letter was provided to the Wapakoneta Daily News by Marilyn Zayas, First District Court of Appeals Judge, and is reprinted here.

