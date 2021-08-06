WAPAKONETA — Friday marked the first day of the Auglaize County Fair Junior Fair Livestock Sale with pigs and sheep leading off.
Aubrie Uppenkamp, of Botkins, was the first one to sell during the sheep sale as she had the grand champion market lamb.
Uppenkamp, who is a member of the Prospects 4-H Club, said that winning this year was special for her.
“This one is actually super sweet because it’s homegrown and he’s out of our own flock,” said Uppenkamp. “It makes it so much better. It’s sweeter and more sentimental.”
During the show on Tuesday, Uppenkamp said her lamb gave her some difficulties throughout the night.
“He was acting like a total jerk the whole time,” she said with a laugh, adding what the judge said before he announced the winners. “The judge even said, ‘This lamb has been a total knucklehead to this showman all night.’”
Uppenkamp said she looked around and thought to herself that no one was struggling as much as she was.
“But as soon as he said that I’m like, ‘I think I really do have a chance at this,’” she said. “Then he [the judge] got his mic and he talked for a little bit. He said, ‘I’m going to go take another look and choose your grand and reserve champions and top five.’”
What happened next, Uppenkamp said she was surprised by.
“And he [the judge] started walking toward me, and I thought he was going to feel him again and then he stuck his hand out and I’m like, ‘I got it!’” said Uppenkamp.
