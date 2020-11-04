JTDMH Makes Large Donation To MESA

It was a day of philanthropy for area organizations on Wednesday.
Joint Township District Memorial Hospital donated a number of medical supplies to Rotary, with some of the pieces being pulmonary function test equipment.
The Medical Equipment and Supplies Abroad (MESA) Foundation arrived at the hospital at 10 a.m. to load equipment and then headed over to the hospital’s annex across the street where Rotarians from New Bremen New Knoxville were waiting to help load the remaining equipment.
The hospital donates several times a year to MESA, which is an organization that’s unique to Rotary District 6600 and serves northwest Ohio with a warehouse in Fostoria, and then ships the items to other countries that are in need.
