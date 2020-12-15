With the first COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Ohio on Monday, local hospitals are preparing to receive their shipments.
Joint Township District Memorial Hospital is expected to receive its first round of vaccine distribution on Dec. 22.
“When [the] FDA first authorizes or approves the use of one or more COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, there is a limited supply,” said Lana Hinders, chief nursing officer for the hospital. “Not everyone will be able to be vaccinated right away but, in time, as vaccination production ramps up, every Ohioan who chooses may receive a vaccine as soon as large quantities are available.”
On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is on track to receive another 650,000 doses in January and will continue to receive the same amount for the upcoming months.
To read the full article, pick up a copy of the Dec. 16 edition of The Evening Leader.