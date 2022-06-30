The city of St. Marys received a visit from Jim Jordan, the U.S. representative for Ohio’s 4th congressional district, on Wednesday, conducting several pieces of business while he was in the area.
Jordan helped honor the youth of St. Marys by giving resident John “Jack” Snethkamp the Congressional Award bronze medal.
Snethkamp, according to his family, has been working hard to receive this award through voluntary public service, personal development, physical fitness and exploration.
“He’s worked really hard for it and has had fun with it along the way,” said John’s father, Scott, who had helped on his journey to receiving this reward. “It’s a wonderful opportunity.”
The Congressional Award was started in 1979 as a way to encourage initiative in United States youth between the ages of 13.5 and 24 years old. John was introduced to it through his brother’s Cub Scouts program and eventually went forward with it.
“A lot of it was just going around and picking up trash, mostly within our own area,” said John as being his main way of contributing to the community. He was able to meet the athletic requirements due to his experience in football and track, as well as working with the Boy Scouts and Agape. “It was a struggle at first, but throughout it, I got used it and I found out how to manage all my time.”
He did receive help from his advisor Chris Howe, Dawn Pietrzak for validating his hours and own parents for helping him along the way. John said that he wanted to give back to the community as a way to repay it for what its given him.
To read more about this story, pick up a print copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.