Congressman Jim Jordan toured the new Grand Lake Health System’s medical building Wednesday morning and met with hospital officials for a leadership meeting. Jordan, left, speaks with Lesia Arnett, executive director of development, marketing and outreach, Cindy Berning, Grand Lake Health CEO, Jeff Vossler, Grand Lake Health CFO and other hospital officials.

 By Skyler Mitchell

U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan spent a good portion of his day Wednesday touring St. Marys facilities and attending meetings within the area.

There were three different stops on Jordan’s way which he did his best to spend plenty of time with despite being on a tight schedule. Three of the biggest areas of interest, however, were the Tri Star building located between St. Marys and Celina, the new Grand Lake Health medical building located on South Knoxville Avenue and the St. Marys Rotary Club.

Jordan arrived at the Tri Star building at 9:30 a.m. and was toured around the facility by Director Tim Buschur, who showed him several aspects of the site. While the tour was short in order to save time, the congressman was shown several of the buildings various rooms and showed what trades were available for students to learn. Not only that, but he spoke with various teachers that were on site, along with witnessing some of the classes in action.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader.

