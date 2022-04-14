At the annual Lincoln Day Dinner Monday, Fourth District Congressional Rep. Jim Jordan emphasized the idea that the left doesn’t like America during a divisive speech to Auglaize County Republicans.
“The Left controls the Democratic Party and the Left doesn’t like the country,” Jordan said. “They don’t like the people who disagree with them.”
Jordan pointed out a disconnect in those suggesting people buy electric cars if they don’t like the price of gas.
“(Stephen) Colbert, that late night talk show host, said, ‘I don’t care if gas gets to $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla,’” Jordan said. “Come out to west central and north central Ohio. The disdain they have for folks in fly-over country in Middle America.”
He suggested that the Democrats are now the party of the super wealthy elites, and people who won’t work.
“The elites don’t like people who make things, grow things, and move things,” Jordan said.
“We are the party of everybody else,” he told the audience.
Jordan said under former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party has become a populist party rooted in conservative principles. Jordan thinks the Republican Party always should have been this way.
He suggested that the government has been weaponized against them, using FBI investigations of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign as a primary example.
