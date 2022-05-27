WAPAKONETA — U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan took questions from political officials and community members during stops at the Auglaize County Administration Building and the Wapakoneta Service Club Wednesday.
County Commissioner Dave Bambauer said commissioners wanted to know when more infrastructure funding would be headed their way, as they have related needs in the county.
Jordan criticized the most recent infrastructure spending package. He said only about 10 percent of the money in that bill was actually for infrastructure.
County Engineer Andrew Baumer expressed his interest in infrastructure funding as well. Jordan said there is talk about switching from gas tax to a different approach.
“My attitude is if you just use the revenue coming in from the fuel tax, for roads and bridges, you get a lot further with infrastructure than when you are using that money to pay for mass transit along the east coast and highway beautification projects,” Jordan said. “I doubt if anything is going to happen.”
He noted in the election season congressional members are moving into full-time political mode, before targeting Biden, saying the country was on the wrong track on border security, crime, energy and inflation.
But Public Defender Nick Catania pressed Jordan on infrastructure funding.
“I understand there is a lot of partisanship and blame to go around but are you or your Republican colleagues actually putting anything forward to help with infrastructure?” Catania asked, wanting to know what was in the pipeline.
Jordan took the opportunity to zero in on partisanship in the prior legislation and claimed that today’s left wants to fundamentally change America.
