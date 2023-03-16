On Wednesday morning Congressman Jim Jordan paid a visit to St. Marys City Schools. Part of the visit was to fulfill a promise he made to 8th graders, and another was to award three Eagle Scouts with Congressional Awards.
The first stop for Congressman Jordan was to meet with Eagle Scouts Adam Howe, Jack Snethkamp, and Aidan Thieman. Jordan presented all three with the Congressional Silver Award Medal. The award is the highest honor that the United States Congress can award to young Americans. To be eligible for the award, participants set goals in the areas of volunteer public service, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition/exploration. After meeting with the Eagle Scouts, Jordan went and talked with the wrestling team.