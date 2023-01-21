Minster High School’s Government Teacher Bill Smith was on a mission last year as he started his first year as a teacher. That mission was to connect his students with their local, state, and federal representatives, and a mission that saw Congressional success this week.
“Last year was my first year here, and I’m big into allowing my students to hear from their local representatives, as well as their state and federal ones,” said Smith. Smith said he reached out to everyone he could, to see who might come to Minster to speak to his students. Smith said he didn’t hear back from anyone that first year.
“At the time I didn’t hear back because they were in the midst of their campaigns,” said Smith. Then in the middle of October of last year, he received a call back from Ohio’s 4th District Congressman Jim Jordan’s Office. “We ended up working it out so he could talk to our kids, and local businesses.”
Congressman Jim Jordan’s visit gave the students an opportunity to talk to their representative, as well as help Smith with his goals for his classes. Smith said that he had student prepare two questions, one relating to the curriculum of the course he had taught, and one that the students could ask anything they wanted of Jordan.
“Its something they haven’t experienced before this, and now they got to speak to their congressman,” said Smith.
