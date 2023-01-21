Congressman Jordan in Minster

Jim Jordan visited Minster High School in order to talk with students at the request of teacher Bill Smith.

 Photo Provided

Minster High School’s Government Teacher Bill Smith was on a mission last year as he started his first year as a teacher. That mission was to connect his students with their local, state, and federal representatives, and a mission that saw Congressional success this week.

“Last year was my first year here, and I’m big into allowing my students to hear from their local representatives, as well as their state and federal ones,” said Smith. Smith said he reached out to everyone he could, to see who might come to Minster to speak to his students. Smith said he didn’t hear back from anyone that first year.

