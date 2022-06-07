NEW KNOXVILLE — Storm clouds weren’t far behind as the Learjet Jet 28 made its final departure from the Neil Armstrong Airport in New Knoxville, headed to its permanent location at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta.
The owner of Sandy’s Towing, the company charged with making the move, wasn’t phased.
“I don’t feel that will be a problem moving it. The only concern we had about the wind was trying to get it set. We might need some roping or something to hold it from swinging,” Doug Thoma said.
They brought cranes to help with mounting and assembling the aircraft once it arrived. He hoped to avoid storms.
The rains did delay the final placement of the jet onto its new base; however, plenty did get accomplished prior to that.
The flatbed trucks were loaded with the fuselage and wing sections and took off from the airport at about 2 p.m. The drivers traveled 35 to 40 mph on Ohio 219 and Kettlersville Road before entering onto U.S. 33. The caravan exited via Cemetery Road, and used Bellefontaine Street to get to the museum.
