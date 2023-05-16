On Saturday, residents of Auglaize County were on the lookout for an escaped inmate from the Auglaize County Correctional Center. Inmate Brendan D. Reed was out in the recreation area when he was able to manipulate a fire door open and escape.
“It was a faulty door, and that is still under investigation,” said Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees. Reed was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday according to a press release by the Sheriff’s Office. From there, Reed made his way south of the Correctional Center across U.S. 33 and to the area of the Wapakoneta Water Treatment Plant.