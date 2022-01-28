ST. MARYS — Starting in 2019, Joint Township District Memorial Hospital obtained a Gold Level through the Cribs for Kids’ National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification, meeting the highest requirements for safe sleep for infants.
The Gold Level designation is the highest certification that’s achievable and the hospital has since maintained the gold level in 2020 and 2021.
In 1994, researchers identified that safe sleep practices could reduce the incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and they launched a nationwide safe sleep campaign. According to data from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, this safe sleep campaign and further development of safe sleep practices have resulted in a nearly 75% decline in sleep related deaths from 1994-2018.
One of the steps the hospital follows to ensure proper care is to implement and enforce an infant safe sleep policy in accordance with the most recent American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations.
“Things that we had to do to obtain the certification and to maintain it were to implement a safe sleep policy for our hospital that makes sure all our processes align with the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations for safe sleep,” said Obstetrics Nurse Manager Amy Becker. “That included requirements for making sure we promote things like breastfeeding, skin-to-skin care, pacifier use once breastfeeding is well-established and the use of wearable blankets which are proven to be safer than blankets. We follow different things to make sure our hospital is always following those guidelines.”
Training hospital staff is also vital for care.
To read the full story, pick up a print copy of Friday's edition of The Evening Leader.