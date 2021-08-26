CELINA — A Marion, Indiana woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of Ryan Zimmerman, whose skeletal remains were found in Mercer County in 2016.
Sarah Buzzard, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse, one count of grand theft auto and four counts of tampering with evidence, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced Wednesday morning at a press conference held at the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.
A second suspect, Naria Jenna Whitaker, 33, and wife of Buzzard's, was being served an arrest warrant in Marion yesterday. As police officers went to arrest her, Whitaker pulled a handgun from her purse and died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Grey said he does anticipate further charges after meeting with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
Zimmerman's remains, originally unable to be identified until June 2020, were found in January 2016 in West Bank State Park off U.S. 127. His death was later ruled a homicide.