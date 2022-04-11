CELINA — The Grand Lake Area Literature Festival was held on Saturday at Tri Star Career Compact, with a variety of authors in attendance to share their experiences to various patrons.
Organized by the Arts Place, the event was something that they’ve been working on for nearly a year now and were glad to receive the success that it did. Christine “Chris” Noble, a member of the Community Board, was certainly glad to see their hard work be made into a reality.
“I’m a retired teacher, and my best memories are when we had authors visit our schools and kids have an opportunity to interact with them and to engage with the literature,” stated Noble. She said she gained a lot of inspiration from that, as well as her own grandchildren being able to go to literature festivals to do the same thing. “Those [memories] made me think we can do something like this here. And there are several festivals around Ohio, but not in our area, so this is unique for this area.”
The event has been in the works for a long time, and that allowed organizers to get a variety of authors to come and talk at the event. Ranging from children’s book authors to local history experts, there was something for everyone that showed up for the festivities.
