There are issues involving health that some people aren’t always willing to talk about, but Ashley Meyer of Auglaize + Mercer General and Bariatric, a joint venture between Grand Lake Health System and Mercer Health Community Hospital, is willing to get the conversation started.
Meyer is a nurse practitioner for the center and she works to make sure people are happy and healthy when they arrive in her clinic, even for more sensitive issues like colon cancer awareness. It is an important issue for plenty of adults to know about, especially those higher up in age.
“Annually, 140,000 people are diagnosed with colon rectal cancer, and of that number, 56,000 will pass away from the disease,” said Meyer, giving out several facts related to the disease. “Someone brought up that the age has changed for screening, mostly due to the fact that colon rectal cancer is significantly increasing in frequency. It’s second only to lung cancer in mortality.”
Men and women are affected by this condition, with plenty of things being blamed for being the source of the sudden jump. Low fiber diets, genetic disposition for the disease and many other factors that can make the chances of getting it much higher than on average.
“The body is constantly making new cells and turning over the cells to replace the old ones,” stated Meyer. This process usually works and most people are lucky to not have anything go wrong, but when it does, that’s when cancer cells start to form. “If this process doesn’t go as it’s supposed to, abnormal cells are formed and these cells don’t die off like they’re supposed to and they also continue to grow.”
