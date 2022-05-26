Tri Star Career Compact received a special guest on Wednesday in the form of Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who came to see what the facilities had to offer for students in the area.
The lieutenant governor was greeted by staff and students at the facility so he could get a personal testimony based on what they’ve done in the program and how it helped them in their career path going forward. Husted said that he was interested in the program since it aligned well with what he does in his position.
“Gov. DeWine and I, we have a passion for helping kids,” stated Husted. A lot of the help is done by focusing on economic development and workforce development within certain sectors. “It’s very rare that you get to work on something where, if you do it right, everyone wins.”
He said that he believes it’s important that the workforce benefits from new workers, especially since the job market can be rocky. He’s kept a lookout on certain websites like OhioMeansJobs.com, and pointed out a trend he’s noticed.
“There are around 250,000 jobs on OhioMeansJobs.com. Around 150,000 of those jobs pay $50,000 a year or more,” said Husted. Then he mentioned the amount of people that don’t have a job in comparison to that. “We have 38,000 people on unemployment in the state of Ohio.”
Husted says that more employers are less picky nowadays and are trying to find a way to fix it. Since Tri Star is providing a way to do so, it led Husted there to be greeted by several students that have found good jobs, with some even having started their own businesses.
