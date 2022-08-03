Varno Photo

Trevor Varno, of Wapakoneta, won the 11-12 age group Tuesday at the 2022 Auglaize County Fair.

 By Bob Tomaszewski

WAPAKONETA — Practice makes perfect at junior fair rabbit showmanship and a little memorization doesn’t hurt anyone.

Kelsey Greve of Wapakoneta participated in the 11-12 year old class. She said the judge asked her about the animals body such as number of teeth and number of toes. Greve explained that they also have to practice flipping their rabbits over while talking about them to the judge which can be challenging. She showed a Junior Buck New Zealand and learn to practice a little more for next year.

