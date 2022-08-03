WAPAKONETA — Practice makes perfect at junior fair rabbit showmanship and a little memorization doesn’t hurt anyone.
Kelsey Greve of Wapakoneta participated in the 11-12 year old class. She said the judge asked her about the animals body such as number of teeth and number of toes. Greve explained that they also have to practice flipping their rabbits over while talking about them to the judge which can be challenging. She showed a Junior Buck New Zealand and learn to practice a little more for next year.
Trevor Varno, of Wapakoneta, won the showmanship 11-12 age group spends about 20 minutes a day reviewing rabbit facts he could get quizzed on. That studying paid off.
One of the questions he was asked were the uses for the rabbit’s teeth.
“It was to pick up food, I already knew that,” Varno said. Varno showed a blue-eyed harlequin holland lop he named Sonic.
Ariana Gross, of Waynesfield, took the top showmanship spot after winning the 16 to 18 age group with her New Zealand rabbit.
“I’ve been in it for four years now, and I’ve won it four years consecutively,” Gross said. “I always say you have to work with your rabbits, because when you get up there you can tell who has worked with them and who hasn’t.”
Gross knew a few of the top competitors as they were in her 4H-club.
