The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee is pleased to announce the pre-sale of a limited edition silver commemorative coin that the group commissioned especially for the 2023 anniversary.
One side of the coin features the logo for the 175th anniversary, which includes the phrase “Celebrating Auglaize County,” as well as the number 175 and dates 1848 and 2023. The logo also includes symbols of the county’s history, reflecting agriculture, industry, and transportation. The other side of the coin depicts the
landmark 1894 Auglaize County Courthouse.
The committee has arranged for the minting of only 175 of these .925 ounce silver coins. Buyers can request a number from 2 through 174(numbers 1 and 175 are held in reserve by the committee) to reflect a special person, event, symbol in their own lives.
The cost for each silver coin is $60. No coin is considered purchased nor is any number any number reserved until payment is received. Checks or money orders may be made out to the Auglaize County Historical Society, which is assisting the committee in this project.
Orders may be submitted to the 175th Anniversary Committee, c/o Esther Leffel, Auglaize County Commissioners’ Office, 209 S. Blackhoof Street, Wapakoneta 45895. All orders MUST include the following: name, mailing address, telephone number, and email of the purchaser, the number(s) requested, and full payment. Purchasers will receive mail or email confirmation of their successful purchase.
The committee anticipates that the coins will be available for pickup in late February.
Those with questions about the coins may contact committee member Don Harrod, 419-3059528. Bronze coins, without commemorative numbers, will be available for purchase at a later date.
The volunteer members of the 175th committee include Rachel Barber, Lori Bellman, Genevieve Conradi, Dennis Dicke, Luann Everett, Dennis Gaertner, Don Harrod, Jim Lee, Esther Leffel, Edee Marshall, Mary Mathews, Sharon Schnell, Jeanne Shaw, Marilyn Shaw, Lisa Watercutter, and Charisse Zuppardo. The committee members have met monthly since mid2021 to plan the milestone anniversary.