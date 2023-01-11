Auglaize County Coin
Photo Provided

The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee is pleased to announce the pre-sale of a limited edition silver commemorative coin that the group commissioned especially for the 2023 anniversary.

One side of the coin features the logo for the 175th anniversary, which includes the phrase “Celebrating Auglaize County,” as well as the number 175 and dates 1848 and 2023. The logo also includes symbols of the county’s history, reflecting agriculture, industry, and transportation. The other side of the coin depicts the

