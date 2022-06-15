NEW BREMEN — With inflation rising and the uncertainty of what lies ahead, organizations like Agape Ministries are there to play a philanthropic part.
Patti Hamilton, the executive director of Agape Ministries in St. Marys, spoke to members of the New Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club on Tuesday about what the non-profit is doing to help the area.
Agape has operated in the city for more than 40 years and are always looking for donations.
Hamilton, who took over as director in 2018, is grateful to live in a community that cares.
“We have so many different things to offer at Agape from the food pantry to the store,” she said. “So all of your generous donations from this whole area — we are so grateful and honored we are able to do that for people.”
One of the groups Agape is aiming to help — through partnerships with county agencies and other organizations — is the homeless.
“We have a Housing Homeless Coalition that the county has started. We don’t have that issue in New Bremen, but we do have the issue in Auglaize County. We have individuals who are living in tents at the state campgrounds. There are people living in tents in the woods,” she said. “The reason we know that is we have a system that’s called point of contact, or point of time. We go out and discover them — we see who they are.”
