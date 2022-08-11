Sproles Photo

Christine Sproles of Wright State University – Lake Campus visited the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday to discuss the university’s College Credit Plus program. This program that’s offered to the students of St. Marys Memorial High School in order to give them experience with college courses, as well as earn college credit while they’re still in high school.

 By Skyler Mitchell

Christine Sproles, an academic adviser at Wright State University — Lake Campus, was at the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday to discuss the College Credit Plus program that’s been in use by St. Marys Memorial High School.

Sproles wanted to give an explanation on how the program worked and she explained its goal when it comes to the students involved. She’s been involved with the program heavily herself and said that she wanted to share her experiences.

