Christine Sproles, an academic adviser at Wright State University — Lake Campus, was at the St. Marys Rotary Club on Wednesday to discuss the College Credit Plus program that’s been in use by St. Marys Memorial High School.
Sproles wanted to give an explanation on how the program worked and she explained its goal when it comes to the students involved. She’s been involved with the program heavily herself and said that she wanted to share her experiences.
“It’s called College Credit Plus and I work with high school students, middle school students that want to take college credits while they’re still in school,” stated Sproles. “Since the inception of CCP, Ohio families have saved over $883 million in tuition costs.”
The program was officially launched in the state of Ohio back in 2014 according to Sproles, having helped families save in college credit costs and help students learn about college itself while still in high school. The students are introduced to the college environment and taught in the same manner as college students, getting experience with the help of their teachers.
“Students can earn up to 30 credit hours for the year, and the year for CCP starts out in summer,” Sproles explained as part of the overview of the program. “But those 30 hours do include any classes they have at the high school, and the guidance counselor will work with the student to determine how many credits they have available to use.”
