Grand Lake Health System made a grand gesture on Monday afternoon, donating around 1,000 items to Agape Ministries.
As part of their annual Employee Appreciation Grand Experience Recommitment Event, Grand Lake hosted their “TGE Spirit Week” last week and employees were encouraged to bring in different items throughout the week.
Baby formula, wipes, diapers, canned foods and pasta, shelf stable milk and cleaning products were all among items listed that Agape was in the most need of.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Tuesday, Oct. 20 edition of The Evening Leader.