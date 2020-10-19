Donations

Director of Emergency Services Megan Jeffries, RN, (left) and GLHS Outreach Coordinator Jenni Miller wheel a load of baby products to a van so they can be donated. GLHS gathered about 1,000 items for donation to Agape Ministries on Monday.

Grand Lake Health System made a grand gesture on Monday afternoon, donating around 1,000 items to Agape Ministries.

As part of their annual Employee Appreciation Grand Experience Recommitment Event, Grand Lake hosted their “TGE Spirit Week” last week and employees were encouraged to bring in different items throughout the week.

Baby formula, wipes, diapers, canned foods and pasta, shelf stable milk and cleaning products were all among items listed that Agape was in the most need of.

