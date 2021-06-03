As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, several state health orders and mask mandates in Ohio were officially lifted.
“It is time to end the health orders,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said back on May 12 when announcing his plans to lift the state’s COVID orders. “It’s been a year. You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked. You’ve bravely fought this virus. Now, our cases are down, and we have a tested and proven weapon with the vaccine that all Ohioans 12 and over can utilize.”
DeWine is still encouraging those that are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
So far, more than 5 million people have begun the vaccination process in Ohio.