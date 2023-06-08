A smokey haze settled over the area as a result of forest fires in Canada

 Photo by Brent Melton The Evening Leader

Over the last few days a haze from Canadian wildfires has enveloped the area. Meteorologist John Franks with the National Weather Service’s Wilmington, Ohio Office said that the haze has been causing air quality alerts.

“Most of the air quality alerts you’re seeing are due to the smoke,” said Franks.

