Over the last few days a haze from Canadian wildfires has enveloped the area. Meteorologist John Franks with the National Weather Service’s Wilmington, Ohio Office said that the haze has been causing air quality alerts.
“Most of the air quality alerts you’re seeing are due to the smoke,” said Franks.
Franks explained that for cities with larger populations, these warnings are a legal requirement.
“By law any population that is above 350,000 is required to have air quality alerts when certain things occur,” said Franks. He said it could be ozone concentrations, which can occur naturally or are caused by human factors like driving cars early in the morning.
“There are other air quality alerts that are given for particulate matter. In particular, matter that is 2.5 microns [in length], and can get in the deep recesses of the lungs and cause health issues,” said Franks. This particulate matter can
cause issues for people who are at a higher risk of health issues. “If you have a predisposition to lung cancer, are elderly, or have respiratory problems, they suggest that you stay in doors, with filtered air.”
