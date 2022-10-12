The Way International is looking to hold one last celebration for this year before winter begins to settle, with the Harvest 5k Walk/Run & Concert taking place on Nov. 12.
The organization is planning to hold their annual concert once again this year, with the intention of bringing back the 5k that they implemented in 2021 as well. The event is something of a tradition for the organization, being held near their building on East Shelby Road.
“We’ve been doing a harvest concert for a lot of year,” said Jonathan Stiles, one of the organizers behind the event and part of the public relations team of The Way International. “Basically it’s a free concert for the community. We do it in our auditorium here.”
The 5k, being relatively new, is something that has been implemented once again due to how successful it was during the previous year. The event is expected to happen earlier in the day, with people encouraged to go to either it or the concert, or both if they’re able to do so.
“We’ll be doing that again, so 1:30 p.m., our 5k will start,” said Stiles about the event. A kids race will be held half an hour beforehand, though the overall event should end at around 3:30 p.m. “And then in the evening, we’ll be doing the free concert.”
Stiles does state that it’s not required to go to both, just that both are happening on the same day. The doors will open for the concert at around 6:30 p.m., with the Harvest Concert officially planned on starting half an hour later.
The event was started simply as a way to give back to the community and have some fun while fall has fully settled into the area. The event is mainly Christian based, and is aimed to be family friendly so that anyone can participate in the festivities.
“It’s Christian music, but family oriented. Just something to celebrate the harvest season and a time to give thanks and give thanks to the community,” stated Stiles. “We had folks from all over the country, and some folks from even out of the country to be part of the 5k this last year.”
There are no real physical goals, with the only intention being to get as many people as possible to come to the event. The event is free with the only requirement being that people need to register before joining the 5k, with no need to so before the concert starts.
“We don’t have any specific goals in terms of participation. We’d like to see the community and come out be a part of things,” said Stiles. “Our main goal each year with the concert and the 5k for the past couple of years is to give folks from the community something that is wholesome and entertaining.”
Registration can for the 5k can be done online before the events starts with anyone that enters before Nov. 4 expected to receive a t-shirt. Medals will be awarded to the top three in each age group after the race concludes.
More information about the event can be found at The Way International’s website at TheWay.org, as well as updates on their organization available on their social media pages