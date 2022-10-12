The Way Photo

The Way International is holding their annual Harvest 5k Walk/Run & Concert on Nov. 12 at their facility on East Shelby Road.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The Way International is looking to hold one last celebration for this year before winter begins to settle, with the Harvest 5k Walk/Run & Concert taking place on Nov. 12.

The organization is planning to hold their annual concert once again this year, with the intention of bringing back the 5k that they implemented in 2021 as well. The event is something of a tradition for the organization, being held near their building on East Shelby Road.

