“Its very clear in Ohio that we need a new path forward.”
With those words, Morgan Harper, a candidate for Rob Portman’s seat in the U.S. Senate, introduced her campaign to Auglaize County Democrats on Sunday.
She said over the past 20 years people have seen the results of the interests of large multinational corporations — and she wants that to change.
“We need to make sure everyone has access to a stable life, work jobs that sustain families, address this opioid crisis that continues to ravage the state,” she said, listing the issues she has heard during her campaign stops. “I went through a lot early on but I got a chance to live out my potential.”
Harper was born in Columbus and was given up for adoption as an infant. Her early life experience drove her to a life in public policy.
She has a Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton and attended Stanford Law School.
“I worked in Washington after the financial crisis with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” Harper said.
She said the past few years she has been focused on big technology companies causing issues in the economy. She wants more opportunities for small- and medium-size businesses to compete. Health care and housing also remain top priorities for Harper.
Grassroots campaigning is how she plans to win.
“I’m not looking to be a career politician; I want to be for the people,” Harper said. “I don’t take any money from corporations. I am just funded by individuals who know we need change.”
She said it takes having a candidate and a campaign who is out there, and meeting people directly and getting people to go and vote.
“We are not going to be able to win this through paid ads,” Harper said. She hears how disillusioned people are with politics.
