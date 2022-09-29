Ceremony Photo

The St. Marys MHS Alumni Foundation will be holding their Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Friday before the football game.

The St. Marys Memorial High School Alumni Foundation is getting ready for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be conducted this Friday at the Grand Lake Health System Field.

The event is scheduled to start at around 4:30 p.m., with a presentation being done in the Performing Arts Center, followed by a dinner in the commons area. The inductees are expected to be present there, where they will be later transferred to the Roughrider Athletic Complex and receive their plaques at the Grand Lake Health System Field.

