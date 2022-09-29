The St. Marys Memorial High School Alumni Foundation is getting ready for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will be conducted this Friday at the Grand Lake Health System Field.
The event is scheduled to start at around 4:30 p.m., with a presentation being done in the Performing Arts Center, followed by a dinner in the commons area. The inductees are expected to be present there, where they will be later transferred to the Roughrider Athletic Complex and receive their plaques at the Grand Lake Health System Field.
“This year’s 2022 Hall of Fame inductees are outstanding alumni’s of Memorial High School and shining stars for the St. Marys City Schools and also the community of St. Marys,” stated Sampson about the inductees. “They are great examples for our St. Marys Students to look at and to strive to be like.”
There are eight inductees for this year for four different categories, which consist of academic and personal achievement, athletic achievement, service to St. Marys City Schools and military service to the United States. The ceremony is meant to honor them, with either the people themselves or their families planning on accepting the plaques.
“Here in St. Marys we have such a rich history of individuals who have excelled not only within our community but also in the communities they live in,” said Sampson. The people were chosen for being outstanding in their categories. “They each have made the difference in all that they have done.”
The Alumni Foundation is proud to have made this a yearly tradition, having revived it in the year of 2019 after some support from local groups. The organization is thankful for the various businesses and groups that helped support the festivities every year so far.
“The Alumni Foundation is honored to be able to recognize their accomplishments,” stated Sampson. She encourages anyone that can make it to the event to do so and make sure the inductees are recognized for their achievements.
The St. Marys v. Kenton football game is expected to follow shortly after the induction ceremony is concluded, as long as weather permits after the ceremony.
The inductees for this years 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony are Dr. Elizabeth Kuffner and Thomas Poetter for Academic/Professional Achievement; Jeff Cisco and Dominic Guarnieri in Athletic Achievement; Fern Johns and Daniel Griffin for Service to St. Marys City Schools; and Sergeant Herbert Linville Jr. and Staff Sergeant Charles Kettler for Military Service to Country.
More information about the ceremony and the inductees will be available after it concludes on Friday.