CrossFit Crave is in its third year teaming up with Expanding Horizons, a program dedicated to the betterment of youth within the court system.
Run by Matt Shindeldecker and Debbie Wagner, the gym is going another year with this program to help strengthen the bodies, minds and emotional stability of people that need it the most — kids on probation. The Expanding Horizons program has gone on for four years now, with most of that time being spent with CrossFit Crave.
“Basically, what we’ve done for the past three years is we provide a CrossFit class for Mercer County youth on probation,” Wagner explained as being the main purpose of the program. “They, as part of their probation requirements, are court-ordered to attend class several days of week depending on their work schedule, school schedule [and] those types of things.”
CrossFit Crave works closely with a local psychologist in order to provide education on physical and mental wellness, something they will take far into their futures. Expanding Horizons chose CrossFit Crave because it felt like a good fit for their overall goals. Expanding Horizons held programming for one year prior at another local gym before moving to CrossFit Crave.
