A new food pantry has opened in St. Marys in time for the holiday season.
Gearing up for their third food distribution later this month, Jennifer and Tim Overley, members of New Community Church, located at 1025 Greenville Road, wanted to help people in need by offering food for the body, food for the soul. The food pantry holds its distributions every third Saturday of the month. The next distribution will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 19.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Thursday, Dec. 3 edition of The Evening Leader.