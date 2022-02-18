The Friends of St. Marys
Theater and Grand Opera House had a massive jump towards their main goal happen Wednesday after the St. Marys Community Foundation (SMCF) donated $100,000 to the organization to help restore the city’s “iconic landmark.”
SMCF Executive Director Mike Makley was able to talk about the donation, with the group taking great pride in helping the community by giving the money. This is a big achievement for the group and they glad to conduct the check presentation done Wednesday afternoon.
“I don’t know what they’ve got, but it was very big for us for sure,” stated Makley about the size of the donation. $100,000 is certainly a big jump and they were glad to produce it. “That’s probably one of the largest we’ve donated to any organization or any charity event.”
It was very important to the SMCF to get the money into the right hands, and they believe it’s important to the community that the theater is restored. They wanted to make sure the proper grants that would help put the project over the top.
